ERIC JOHN GORDON

ERIC JOHN GORDON Notice
GORDON ERIC JOHN

Late of Coolah,

Formerly of Elermore Vale and Valentine

Passed away peacefully in his sleep

1st July 2019

Aged 55 years



Dearly loved son of Joan and John (dec'd). Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Terry and Jan, Brian and Michelle, Joanne and Rick and fond uncle of Amanda, Shaun, and Andrew.



The Family and Friends of ERIC are warmly invited to attend his Funeral to be held in Our Lady of Victories Catholic Church, 262 Sandgate Rd, Shortland this Tuesday 16th July 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 12.00 noon.



MAY HE REST IN PEACE



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019
