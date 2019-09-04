|
|
Jones Eric Ernest Passed away peacefully on 1st September 2019 Aged 93 years Dearly loved husband of Beryl, loving father and father-in-law of Graeme (dec) and Jocelyn, Philip and Michelle, and David (dec). Much loved Grandi of his 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to the Celebration of ERIC's life this MONDAY 9th September at the Uniting Church, Highfield Street, Mayfield, commencing 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019