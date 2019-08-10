Home
ERIC SIVER

ERIC SIVER Notice
SIVER ERIC Late of

Belmont South

Passed peacefully

1st August 2019

Aged 89 years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Jim, Donna and Damien. Loving grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.



Family and friends of Eric are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 13th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
