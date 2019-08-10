|
|
SIVER ERIC Late of
Belmont South
Passed peacefully
1st August 2019
Aged 89 years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret (dec'd). Much loved father and father-in-law of Jo and Jim, Donna and Damien. Loving grandfather, brother, uncle and friend to many.
Family and friends of Eric are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) on Tuesday 13th August 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019