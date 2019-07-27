Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Erla Joyce FAKES

Erla Joyce FAKES Notice
FAKES (Nee: McNeill) Erla Joyce Late of Lake Cathie

Formerly of Valentine

Passed peacefully

surrounded by Her

loving family

19th July 2019

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Douglas Fakes. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Louise, Deborah (dec'd), Judith and John (dec'd), Martin and Kellie, Gaye and Colin. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother to their families.



The family and friends of Erla are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont this Tuesday 30th July 2019 service commencing at 10am.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
