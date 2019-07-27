|
|
FAKES (Nee: McNeill) Erla Joyce Late of Lake Cathie
Formerly of Valentine
Passed peacefully
surrounded by Her
loving family
19th July 2019
Aged 83 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Douglas Fakes. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Steven and Louise, Deborah (dec'd), Judith and John (dec'd), Martin and Kellie, Gaye and Colin. Beloved grandmother and great grandmother to their families.
The family and friends of Erla are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy Belmont this Tuesday 30th July 2019 service commencing at 10am.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019