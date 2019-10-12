Home
More Obituaries for Erna ZIOLKOWSKI
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Erna ZIOLKOWSKI

Erna ZIOLKOWSKI Notice
ZIOLKOWSKI Erna 1st October 2019

Late of Lindsay Gardens, Hamilton,

Formerly of Georgetown



Dearly loved wife of Edmund (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bob and Pam, Richard and Suzanne, Irene and Barry, Edward and Gary. Adored grandmother of Benjamin and Lauren, Amy, Jessica and Ben, Joshua, Stephanie, Daniel, Luke, Callan and Jasmine and Brett, and great grandmother of Harrison, Ellie, Penelope, Landon, Ava, Arabellla and Jaxon. Will be sadly missed by all their family and friends.



Aged 87 Years



Family and Friends are warmly invited to Celebrate Erna's life this Tuesday 15th October 2019 commencing 10.00am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 388 Maitland Road, Mayfield West.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
