|
|
ZIOLKOWSKI Erna 1st October 2019
Late of Lindsay Gardens, Hamilton,
Formerly of Georgetown
Dearly loved wife of Edmund (dec). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Bob and Pam, Richard and Suzanne, Irene and Barry, Edward and Gary. Adored grandmother of Benjamin and Lauren, Amy, Jessica and Ben, Joshua, Stephanie, Daniel, Luke, Callan and Jasmine and Brett, and great grandmother of Harrison, Ellie, Penelope, Landon, Ava, Arabellla and Jaxon. Will be sadly missed by all their family and friends.
Aged 87 Years
Family and Friends are warmly invited to Celebrate Erna's life this Tuesday 15th October 2019 commencing 10.00am at Christ the King Catholic Church, 388 Maitland Road, Mayfield West.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019