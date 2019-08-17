|
|
HINTON Ernest William 'Ernie / Zac'
Late of Windale
Formerly of
Marks Point
Passed suddenly
10th August, 2019
Aged 74 Years
Much loved brother of George, Ronald (dec'd), Olive (dec'd), Doreen (dec'd), Delma, and June. Loved brother-in-law, uncle & great uncle of his family.
The family and friends of Ernie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 19th August, 2019, service commencing at 10am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019