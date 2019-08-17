Home
Ernest William HINTON

Ernest William HINTON Notice
HINTON Ernest William 'Ernie / Zac'

Late of Windale

Formerly of

Marks Point

Passed suddenly

10th August, 2019

Aged 74 Years



Much loved brother of George, Ronald (dec'd), Olive (dec'd), Doreen (dec'd), Delma, and June. Loved brother-in-law, uncle & great uncle of his family.



The family and friends of Ernie are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Monday 19th August, 2019, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
