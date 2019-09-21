|
HICKEY, Errol Francis Passed away 5th September 2019 Aged 98 years Late of Crescent Head and formerly Speers Point. Much loved Father of Fran Mills. Loved Grandfather of Sue Purcell, Jenny Beverage, Kate and John Thorman, Dianne Horsbough and David Hickey. Much loved Great Grandfather and Great Great Grandfather. Errol's relatives and friends are invited to attend his funeral at The Chapel of Walkers Crematorium & Memorial Gardens, Everinghams Lane, Frederickton on Tuesday 24th September 2019, service commencing at 12:00 noon then for cremation. ROBERT B WALKER FUNERALS Kempsey, South West Rocks & Districts Ph 65624329
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019