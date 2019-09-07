Home
CARROLL ETHEL JEAN Late of Dudley Aged 92 Years Dearly loved wife of Jack (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Dianne and Kevin Musson, Lynette Clarence (dec), Robyn Carroll and Bill Plaizier (dec). Loving grandmother of Jason, Matthew, Adam, Richie, Jonathan and Anna and great grandmother to their families. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to the Hill and Carroll families. Relatives and friends of Ethel are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Milson Street Charlestown this Tuesday morning 10th September 2019, funeral service commencing at 10.30am. A private cremation will follow. Forever In Our Hearts



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
