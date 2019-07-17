|
|
SEAGRAVE Evelyn Helen Late of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
12th July 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Annette and Scott. Cherished Nana to Kristy, Ben (dec'd), Daniel and Maddy, and Great Nana to Chelsea, Charlotte and Gabriella.
The family and friends of Evelyn are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 11 Macquarie St Wallsend, on Friday 19th July 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 12pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019