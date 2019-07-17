Home
Evelyn Helen SEAGRAVE

Evelyn Helen SEAGRAVE Notice
SEAGRAVE Evelyn Helen Late of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

12th July 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved wife of Bert (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Stephen, Annette and Scott. Cherished Nana to Kristy, Ben (dec'd), Daniel and Maddy, and Great Nana to Chelsea, Charlotte and Gabriella.



The family and friends of Evelyn are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life, to be at St Patrick's Catholic Church, 11 Macquarie St Wallsend, on Friday 19th July 2019, Funeral Liturgy commencing at 12pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 17, 2019
