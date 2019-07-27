Home
Evelyn Ivy Maud MULLIGAN

Evelyn Ivy Maud MULLIGAN Notice
MULLIGAN Evelyn Ivy Maud 'Ev'

Late of Wallsend

Passed away

20th July, 2019

Aged 83 Years



Dearly loved wife of Roy. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Roslyn and David (dec), Suzanne and Wayne. Loved Granny of Simone, and Nick, Virginia, and Trent and Great Granny of Ella, Cooper, Zara, and Toby.



The family and friends of Ev are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Monday 29th July, 2019. Service commencing at 12pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
