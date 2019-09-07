Home
Evelyn Margaret HEATH


1923 - 2019
Evelyn Margaret HEATH Notice
HEATH Evelyn Margaret 'Marg'

Late of Opal Hillside ACF, Mt Hutton

Formerly of

Warners Bay

Passed peacefully

31st August, 2019

Aged 96 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late Bill Heath. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Sheree, Graham and Louise. Loved and adored Grandma of Rebecca, Jacqueline, Emily, Lauren, and Bridget.



The family and friends of Marg are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at her request. A Memorial Service to celebrate Marg's life will be held at a later date.



'A Good Innings'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
