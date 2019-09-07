|
|
HEATH Evelyn Margaret 'Marg'
Late of Opal Hillside ACF, Mt Hutton
Formerly of
Warners Bay
Passed peacefully
31st August, 2019
Aged 96 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late Bill Heath. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ross and Sheree, Graham and Louise. Loved and adored Grandma of Rebecca, Jacqueline, Emily, Lauren, and Bridget.
The family and friends of Marg are advised that Her Funeral has taken place privately at her request. A Memorial Service to celebrate Marg's life will be held at a later date.
'A Good Innings'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019