De WITT FAE Late of Charlestown Aged 78 Years Dearly loved wife of Bernie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Michelle and Roy, Joanne and David, Megan and Peter, Justine and Greg, Fiona and Matt, Felicity and Cameron, Matthew and Claudia. Loving Nan of Ollie, Lewis, Angus, Hannah, Grace, Georgia, Harry, Paddy, Millie, Issie, Daisy, Audrey, Molly, Olive, Lucy, Ellie, Henry, Ben, William, Alice and Charlotte. Loved sister, sister-in-law, aunty and cousin of the Anderson and de Witt families and good friend to many Relatives and friends of Fae are warmly invited to attend her Mass of Thanksgiving to held be at St Mary Immaculate Catholic Church, Milson Street Charlestown this Friday morning 4th October 2019, Funeral Mass commencing at 11.30am, then proceeding to Whitebridge Cemetery At Peace
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019