More Obituaries for FAY FLANAGAN
FAY FLANAGAN

FAY FLANAGAN Notice
FLANAGAN FAY Passed away peacefully

21st August 2019

Late of Teralba

Formerly of Kotara

Aged 88 Years



Dearly loved wife of ALAN (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother in law of PETER and JOANNE, MICHAEL and JANE, and ANDREW (dec'd). Loving Ma of SEAN and LAUREN, MITCHELL and NICOLE, JARROD, and KELSEY. Loving great Ma of LACHLAN and COEN.



The relatives and friends of FAY are invited to attend the celebration of her Life to be held at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St., Broadmeadow this THURSDAY 29th August 2019 at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
