LUTE (nee Trowbridge) Fay Larraine Passed away peacefully 16.7.2019 Aged 78 Years Late of Cessnock Loving mother and mother-in-law to VICKI and RON, DONNA and MARK, and RENE. Cherished grandmother to MATTHEW and LISA, SCOTT and HOLLIE, PAUL, JACOB, and BENJAMIN. Doting great grandmother to JOSHUA (dec'd), THOMAS, ZOE, and CONNOR. A dear sister to ROY and TED (both dec'd). Family and Friends of FAY are warmly invited to attend her Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this WEDNESDAY, 24.7.2019 at 1.30pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 20, 2019
