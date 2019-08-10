|
SCOTMAN (Nee: Lott) Fay Late of Charlestown
Passed peacefully
5th August 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of Harold. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralph and Robyn, Donna and Rick. Adored nan of 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Fay will be sadly missed by all their families.
Relatives and Friends of Fay are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Wednesday 14th August 2019 commencing at 12.30pm
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019