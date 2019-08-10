Home
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
SCOTMAN (Nee: Lott) Fay Late of Charlestown

Passed peacefully

5th August 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved wife of Harold. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Ralph and Robyn, Donna and Rick. Adored nan of 7 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. Fay will be sadly missed by all their families.



Relatives and Friends of Fay are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont this Wednesday 14th August 2019 commencing at 12.30pm



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
