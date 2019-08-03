|
|
SHEPHERD (Nee: Fakes) Fay Late of Dudley
Passed peacefully
29th July 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved wife of the late Peter Shepherd. Cherished mother and mother-in-law of Janette and Romas, Roslyn and Neville, Kim, Brett and Kristy. Adored nanna of 8 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Loving sister of Maurie & his wife Anne. Fay will be sadly missed by the Shepherd and Fakes families.
Relatives and friends of Fay are warmly invited to attend a celebration of her life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry St) this Wednesday 7th August 2019 commencing at 12.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 3, 2019