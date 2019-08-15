Home
FAYE EYEINGTON

FAYE EYEINGTON Notice
EYEINGTON (nee RUDGE) FAYE Late of Dudley

Aged 85 Years



Beloved wife of George (dec'd) and Claude (dec'd). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Chris and Paulette, and Lee. Doting grandmother of Genevieve, Rhys and Carey. Adored great grandmother of Nora.



Relatives and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of FAYE'S Life to be conducted at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow, this FRIDAY 16th August 2019 commencing at 1.00pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 15, 2019
