Webber Faye Passed away on Wednesday 21st August 2019. Late of Denman & formerly of Muswellbrook. Loved Wife of Ray (dec'd). Loving Mother & Mother In Law of Ian & Fiona and Catherine. Grandma to Brian, Matthew, Rhys & Lauren. Aged 87 years The Funeral Service for Faye will be held in St. Alban's Anglican Church Muswellbrook commencing at 11:00am Tuesday 27th August 2019. Followed by Private Cremation. Muswellbrook Funeral Services John Folpp Director 02 65431174 muswellbrookfuneral services.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019