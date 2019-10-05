|
MULHERON (nee Watson, formerly Williams) FIONA LOUISE
Late of Gillieston Hts, formerly of Shortland
Taken unexpectedly
27th September 2019
Aged 45 years
Dearly loved wife of Jamie. Adored Mum of Bridie and Ayla Williams. Loved step-mum to Sienna, Charni, and Marley. Former wife of Kevin Williams. Loving daughter of Richard and Julianne (dec'd). Much loved sister and sister-in-law of Belinda and David, Sally and Keith and doting aunty of Isabella, Aurelia, Toby, Rose, and Oliver.
The Family and Friends of FIONA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 10th October 2019, Service commencing at 12.00 noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019