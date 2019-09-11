Home
MORRIS Florence Catherine "Flo" Passed away

peacefully

7th September 2019

Late of Charlestown



Aged 87 Years



Dearly loved wife of Peter. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Michael and Rose, Paul and Sharon, John and Francine, Matthew. Adored nanny of Carmel,Rebecca, Hannah, Benjamin, Madalaine, Harry, Alexander, James, Ethan, Jackson and Amelia. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of FLO's life this SATURDAY 14th September 2019 in the Chapel of Lake Macquaire Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road Ryhope commencing 12pm.



Your flowers would be appreciated but a donation made to the RSPCA would be preferred. www.rspcansw.org.au



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 11, 2019
