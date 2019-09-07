Home
FLORENCE NASH

FLORENCE NASH Notice
NASH FLORENCE 'FLO'

Passed away

5th September 2019

Late of

Hawkins Village

Formerly of

Broadmeadow



Aged 95 Years



Beloved wife of Jonathon 'Jack' (dec'd). Much loved mother, mother in law and grandmother of Ronald, Phillip, Peter, Ian and their families. Loved sister, sister in law and aunty.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of FLO'S Life at James Murray Funeral Chapel, 44 Blackall Street, Broadmeadow on WEDNESDAY 11th September 2019 commencing at 10.00am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Westpac Rescue Helicopter at the service.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
