O'NEILL Florence 'Flo'
Late of Baptist Care Warabrook
Formerly of Lambton
Passed away
17th August 2019
Aged 87 years
Dearly loved wife of Terry (dec'd). Much loved mother of Stephen, Paul (dec'd), Sharon, Alison and their families. Loved sister of Irene.
The family and friends of Flo are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street Newcastle West on Tuesday 27th August 2019. Funeral Mass for the repose of Her soul commencing at 10.00am
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019