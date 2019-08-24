Home
Florence O'NEILL

Florence O'NEILL Notice
O'NEILL Florence 'Flo'

Late of Baptist Care Warabrook

Formerly of Lambton

Passed away

17th August 2019

Aged 87 years



Dearly loved wife of Terry (dec'd). Much loved mother of Stephen, Paul (dec'd), Sharon, Alison and their families. Loved sister of Irene.



The family and friends of Flo are warmly invited to attend the celebration of her life to be held in The Sacred Heart Catholic Cathedral, 841 Hunter Street Newcastle West on Tuesday 27th August 2019. Funeral Mass for the repose of Her soul commencing at 10.00am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
