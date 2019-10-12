Home
More Obituaries for Frances MCIVOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances MCIVOR

Frances MCIVOR Notice
McIVOR Frances Elaine Late of New Lambton Passed away surrounded by family 3.10.2019 Aged 83 A woman of love, wisdom, courage and compassion who embraced life without prejudice. Beloved wife of John Joseph McIvor (deceased). Dearly loved mother of Katrina and John. Grandmother to Jude. Mother-in-law to Joanne. A private family funeral was held for Fran, according to her wishes. A life to be celebrated. A gift from God, returned to his hands. In care of Dailey Family Funerals Newcastle owned and operated 4956 4221
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
