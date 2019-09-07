|
|
LANTRY FRANCIS CHARLES 'FRANK'
Aged 87 Years
of Maitland
Devoted husband of SHIRLEY (dec). Father and father in law of VICKI and ROBERT INNES, ADRIAN and CARMEN, TERRY and PAULA, LOU and KERRY. Grandad of his 13 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren. Thanks to the team at Church St Medical, Paramedics of NSW Ambulance and Mater Oncology Unit.
Family and friends are invited to a Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King St, East Maitland on THURSDAY, 12th September, 2019 at 11.30am. Thence for burial at Morpeth Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the church.
Rosary for the happy repose of his soul will be recited in the church at 11.10am prior to the Service.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019