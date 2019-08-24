Home
MELMETH Frank 'Chalka'

Late of Coal Point

Passed peacefully

17th August 2019

Aged 84 years



Dearly loved husband of Mena. Much loved father and father-in-law of Guy and Leigh, Murray and Kim. Adored pop of James, Jessica, Daniel, Jordan, Lucas. Great grandfather of Ethan. Loved brother of Jean and Ron (dec'd).



Family and friends of Frank are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 27th August 2019 commencing at 9.30am



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 24, 2019
