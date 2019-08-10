Home
FREDA JOYCE LOVETT

FREDA JOYCE LOVETT Notice
LOVETT (nee Carter) FREDA JOYCE

Late of Warners Bay

Passed away peacefully

With loving family by her side

8th August 2019

Aged 91 years



Dearly loved wife of Harry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan, Kerry and Russell. Loving Nan of Chad, Todd and her great grandchildren Maddison, Charlotte, and Cruz. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.



The Family and Friends of FREDA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 13th August 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
