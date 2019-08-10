|
|
LOVETT (nee Carter) FREDA JOYCE
Late of Warners Bay
Passed away peacefully
With loving family by her side
8th August 2019
Aged 91 years
Dearly loved wife of Harry. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Allan, Kerry and Russell. Loving Nan of Chad, Todd and her great grandchildren Maddison, Charlotte, and Cruz. Loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt.
The Family and Friends of FREDA are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of her Life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Tuesday 13th August 2019, Service commencing at 2.30pm.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 10, 2019