Gary Charles HILL

Gary Charles HILL Notice
HILL Gary Charles Formerly of Glendale

Passed away

1st August, 2019

Aged 74 Years



Dearly loved husband of Cecilia. Loving father and father-in-law of Daniel and Kylie, Stuart and Kylie, Mark and Bernadette, Adam and Keryl, and Robert. Loving Pa of their families. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle of Bev and Ken Cooper and family, Bill and Mary Hill and the Hill, Petersen and Rees families



The family and friends of Gary are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St., Wallsend, this Friday 9th August, 2019. Service commencing at 2:30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
