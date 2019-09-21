Home
Gary John CUELL

Gary John CUELL Notice
CUELL Gary John Aged 53 years



Late of

Raymond Terrace

Formerly of

Werris Creek



Loving father and father-in-law of Rebeccah and Jamie, Kaitlyn and Rory, Jett and Grace. Much loved Poppy Gaz of Charlotte and Logan. Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Tania and Paul.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of GARY's life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, 176 Anderson Drive, Beresfield this WEDNESDAY 25th September 2019 commencing at 3pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 21, 2019
