BREWSTER GAYE 24th July 2019
Late of Buttaba
Dearly loved wife of Don (Dec). Adored mother & mother-in-law of Lisa & Mark, Kristen, Debbie & Joy, Megan & Sharon. Treasured grandmother (Garg/Didda) of Nic & Ryle, Alex & Em, Olivia & Adam, Will, Hannah & Thomas.
Aged 77 Years
The Family & Friends of GAYE are warmly invited to attend the Celebration of Her Life commencing 10am WEDNESDAY at Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, Ryhope.
Please wear something colourful.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019