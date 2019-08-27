|
BAILEY GEOFFREY DAVID 17 June, 1960 - 21 August, 2019 Late of Condobolin, NSW and initially of North Lambton. Much loved son of Darrell and Aileen (dec.), brother and brother in law of Anne, Trish & Greg, uncle of Thomas (dec.), Nathan and Ashley, cousin and friend to many. Relatives and friends of Geoffrey, are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Mass to be held at St John the Evangelist Catholic Church, Dickson Street, Lambton, on Thursday, 29 th August, 2019 at 10am. A private cremation will follow. No flowers please. Instead, donations can be made to Zimmerman House. Facilities for this purpose will be available at the Church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Aug. 27 to Aug. 28, 2019