|
|
BELL GEOFFREY DESMOND 'Geoff'
Aged 86 Years
of Mt Carmel
formerly of Lorn
Loved husband of WILMA, father and father in law of PATRICIA and JON FACEY, GREG and LYN BELL, MARGARET (dec), HELEN and JOHN BOYD, BERNADETTE and DALE KING. Grandpa and Pa of his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to Mass of Thanksgiving to be celebrated at St Joseph's Catholic Church, King Street, East Maitland on MONDAY 9th September, 2019 at 9.30 am.
In lieu of flowers donations to Dementia Australia may be left at the church.
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 5 to Sept. 7, 2019