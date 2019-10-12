|
|
TAYLOR GEOFFREY JAMES 'TAS'
Late of
Summerland Point
Formerly of Wallsend
Passed peacefully
6th October 2019
Aged 83 years
Dearly loved husband of the late Delorie (Lorl). Much loved father and father-in-law of Darren, Craig and Carolyn. Loving pop to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved son-in-law, brother, brother- in-law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends of Tas are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 16th October 2019 service commencing 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019