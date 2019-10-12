Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for GEOFFREY TAYLOR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

GEOFFREY JAMES TAYLOR

Add a Memory
GEOFFREY JAMES TAYLOR Notice
TAYLOR GEOFFREY JAMES 'TAS'

Late of

Summerland Point

Formerly of Wallsend

Passed peacefully

6th October 2019

Aged 83 years



Dearly loved husband of the late Delorie (Lorl). Much loved father and father-in-law of Darren, Craig and Carolyn. Loving pop to all of his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Loved son-in-law, brother, brother- in-law, uncle and friend.



Family and friends of Tas are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, 12 Harris St, Wallsend on Wednesday 16th October 2019 service commencing 9.30am.



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of GEOFFREY's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.