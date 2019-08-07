|
|
PORTER George Everard Late of Tighes Hill
Formerly Waratah West
Passed peacefully
2nd August 2019
Aged 90 years
Dearly loved partner of Coral. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Col, Jen and John, Chris and Gaz, Libby and Shaun, Monnie and Cher. A cherished Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dearly loved by his relatives in Qld.
The family and friends of George are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 9th August 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.
'Gone Fishing'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019