Home
Services
Pettigrew Family Funerals
12 Harris Street
Wallsend, New South Wales 2287
4951 1166
Resources
More Obituaries for George PORTER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George Everard PORTER

Add a Memory
George Everard PORTER Notice
PORTER George Everard Late of Tighes Hill

Formerly Waratah West

Passed peacefully

2nd August 2019

Aged 90 years



Dearly loved partner of Coral. Much loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Col, Jen and John, Chris and Gaz, Libby and Shaun, Monnie and Cher. A cherished Pop to his grandchildren and great grandchildren. Dearly loved by his relatives in Qld.



The family and friends of George are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 9th August 2019, service commencing at 9.30am.



'Gone Fishing'



logo
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of George's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.