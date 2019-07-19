|
INGATE George Henry Passed away peacefully 15.07.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of AILEEN. Loving father and father-in-law to GEOFF and LYNN, JANNELLE and STEVE, RHONDA and DAVID. Much loved pop to AMANDA and ANTHONY, CHARLENE and ROB, JESSICA and ARDEN, GRANT, ADDISON, JACK and MEGAN, REECE, and CARLEY. A great pop to their families. A beloved and respected member of the INGATE and CARRALL families. Family and Friends of GEORGE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth and Son, Lang St., Kurri Kurri this TUESDAY, 23.7.2019 at 10:00am; thence for interment in the Kurri Kurri Methodist Cemetery. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 19 to July 20, 2019