George Richard WARD

George Richard WARD Notice
WARD George Richard Late of Cameron Park

Passed peacefully

16th August 2019

Aged 72 years



Dearly loved husband of Allana. Much loved father and father-in-law of Russell and Melissa, Juliane and Chris, Alicia and Debu. Cherished Poppy to Maddison, Madeline, Lachlan, Bailey and Molly.



The family and friends of George are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel, Harris St Wallsend, on Friday 23rd August 2019, service commencing at 4.30pm.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019
