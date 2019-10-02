Home
Resources
More Obituaries for george TRIGGS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

george TRIGGS

Add a Memory
george TRIGGS Notice
TRIGGS George Eric "Ric" Passed away 14.9.2019 Aged 95 Years Late of Morisset, Dungog & Grafton Beloved husband of TREASURE. Loving father & father-in-law of ARIEN & LANCE, PAM & PAUL. Much loved grandfather of LOUISE, DANNY, JOANNE & KARL and great grandfather to 9. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the TRIGGS and NEWMAN Families. Relatives and Friends of RIC are respectfully advised his private service has taken place, in accordance with his wishes. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of george's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.