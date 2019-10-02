|
TRIGGS George Eric "Ric" Passed away 14.9.2019 Aged 95 Years Late of Morisset, Dungog & Grafton Beloved husband of TREASURE. Loving father & father-in-law of ARIEN & LANCE, PAM & PAUL. Much loved grandfather of LOUISE, DANNY, JOANNE & KARL and great grandfather to 9. A dear brother, brother-in-law and uncle of the TRIGGS and NEWMAN Families. Relatives and Friends of RIC are respectfully advised his private service has taken place, in accordance with his wishes. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from Oct. 2 to Oct. 3, 2019