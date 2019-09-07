Home
Giuseppe IULIANO

Giuseppe IULIANO Notice
IULIANO Giuseppe Passed peacefully

29th August 2019

Aged 95 years



Dearly loved husband of Iolanda. Much loved father and father-in-law of Daniel and Anna, Dominico, Maria and Santo, Tony and Linda, Sam and Judy, John and Jenny, and David. A cherished Nonno to his 13 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren, and 1 great great grandchild.



The family and friends of Giuseppe are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life, to be held in The Chapel Harris St Wallsend, on Tuesday 10th September 2019, service commencing at 10am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 7, 2019
