McRAE GLADYS Late of Nazareth Village Formerly of Belmont Aged 92 Years Dearly beloved wife of Tom (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Margaret and Gerard Newell, Peter and Julie (dec) McRae, Judy and Chris Griffiths, Kevin McRae (dec), John and Trudy McRae, Patricia McRae and Mark Rundle, Andrea McRae, Paul and Jo-Ann McRae and loved Nanna and Great Nanna to their families. Loving sister, sister-in-law and aunt of the Smith and McRae families and survived by her brother Alan Smith. Relatives and friends of Gladys are warmly invited to attend her funeral to be held at St Francis Xavier Catholic Church, Ernest Street Belmont this Thursday afternoon 3rd October 2019, funeral service commencing at 2pm. A private interment will follow at Belmont Cemetery. In God's Care
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019