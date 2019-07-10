Home
David Lloyd Funerals
200 Brunker Road
Adamstown, New South Wales 2289
Glen Thomas CAVANAGH

Glen Thomas CAVANAGH Notice
CAVANAGH Glen Thomas 'CAV'



Aged 56 years



Late of Merewether



Dearly loved son of John (dec) and Doreen. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Brad (dec) and Julie. Devoted uncle of Liam and Amelie and a dear friend to many.



Family and friends are warmly invited to attend the celebration of GLEN's Life to be held in the North Chapel, Newcastle Memorial Park, Anderson Drive, Beresfield this FRIDAY 12th July 2019 commencing at 1pm.



In lieu of flowers donations to the Calvary Mater Hospital and Mercy Hospice may be left at the Chapel.



'Always is our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 10, 2019
