HOPLEY GLENICE LOUISA Late of Heddon Greta
Formerly of Barnsley
Aged 70 Years
Dearly loved wife of Leslie. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Cassandra and Andy. Adored nan of Rhiarna, Cael, Ciena, Rheid, Mason and Caden. Loving sister and sister-in-law of Harold (dec), Boydie (dec), Val and Frank, Barry (dec), Kerry and Eleanor, Wayne and Heather. Special friend of Virginia and Denise.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of GLENICE'S Life at James Murray Funeral Chapel, Blackall St, Broadmeadow this FRIDAY 20th September 2019 at 10am.
'Always and Forever'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019