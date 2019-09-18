Home
Glennis Ann DUMESIC

Glennis Ann DUMESIC Notice
DUMESIC Glennis Ann Late of Estia Health, Tea Gardens

Formerly of Swansea

Passed peacefully

14th September 2019

Aged 77 Years



Dearly loved wife of The Late George Dumesic. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Leonie, and Lea-Ann (dec'd). Loved and adored Nanna of Ben, and Jessica.



The family and friends of Glennis are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 20th September, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.



'Forever In

Our Hearts'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019
