DUMESIC Glennis Ann Late of Estia Health, Tea Gardens
Formerly of Swansea
Passed peacefully
14th September 2019
Aged 77 Years
Dearly loved wife of The Late George Dumesic. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of David & Leonie, and Lea-Ann (dec'd). Loved and adored Nanna of Ben, and Jessica.
The family and friends of Glennis are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of Her Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (Parking via Henry St) this Friday 20th September, 2019 service commencing at 12.30pm.
'Forever In
Our Hearts'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Sept. 18, 2019