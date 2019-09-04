Home
WATSON Glenyse Lorraine 31 August 2019

Late of Merewether Heights



Dearly loved wife of Roy. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Christopher, Peter and Julie and Atha. Adored nan of Emma, Mark, Jai, Ava and James. Loved sister of Jack(dec), Ray(dec), and Lindsay and Barbara.



Aged 83 Years



Family and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Glenyse's life this Tuesday 10th September 2019 commencing 1pm at St Augustines Anglican Church, Cnr Llewelyn & Winsor Streets, Merewether.



Published in The Newcastle Herald from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
