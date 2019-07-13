|
|
MONTGOMERY GLORIA Late of
Whiddon Belmont
Formerly of
Belmont North
Aged 95 Years
Beloved wife of John 'Jack' (dec). Much loved mother and mother-in-law of John and Ellen, and Roslyn. Adored nan of Paul, Alisa, and Scott. Great nan of Bailey, Emma, Jessie, Payton and Olivia. Loving sister of Alexander, Phyllis, Norma, Keith, Geoff, Stuart (all dec'd), Doreen, Max and Alf. Sister-in-law of Lexie, Jack, Jim, Trevor, Kath, Anne (all dec'd), Shirley, Leila, and Kay
Relatives and Friends are invited to attend a Celebration of GLORIA'S Life at All Saint Anglican Church, 24 church St, Belmont this TUESDAY 16th July 2019 at 10:00am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 13, 2019