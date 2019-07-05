|
|
PEPPER Gordon Passed away peacefully 4.7.2019 Aged 89 years Late of Largs Beloved husband of LYNETTE. Loving father & father-in-law of ANNETTE, WAYNE & BROOKE, BRIAN & REBECCA. Much loved grandfather to CURTIS, EVELYN, LIAM & TILLY. A dear brother, brother-in-law & uncle to the PEPPER and WELLER Families. Relatives and Friends of GORDON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of Lance Boots Funerals, 3 Johnson Close, Raymond Terrace this TUESDAY, 9.7.2019 at 11:00am. Thence for interment in Raymond Terrace Cemetery. LANCE BOOTS FUNERALS Phone: 4987 2101 www.lancelbootsfunerals.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald from July 5 to July 6, 2019