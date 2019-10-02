Home
Resources
More Obituaries for Gordon TEASDALE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Gordon TEASDALE

Add a Memory
Gordon TEASDALE Notice
TEASDALE Gordon Andrew Passed away peacefully 26.09.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of JOAN (dec'd) and MARY (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to TERRY (dec'd), JENNIFER and RAY, JULIE and GARRY. A much loved pop and grand pop to their families. A cherished and respected member of the TEASDALE and HENDERSON families. Relatives and Friends of GORDON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Kurri Kurri, this FRIDAY, 04.10.2019 at 10:30am. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Gordon's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.