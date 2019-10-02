|
TEASDALE Gordon Andrew Passed away peacefully 26.09.2019 Aged 90 Years Late of Kurri Kurri Beloved husband of JOAN (dec'd) and MARY (dec'd). Loving father and father-in-law to TERRY (dec'd), JENNIFER and RAY, JULIE and GARRY. A much loved pop and grand pop to their families. A cherished and respected member of the TEASDALE and HENDERSON families. Relatives and Friends of GORDON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of C.R.Smyth & Son, Kurri Kurri, this FRIDAY, 04.10.2019 at 10:30am. C R SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4937 4811 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 2, 2019