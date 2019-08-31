|
WATTS Gordon Leslie Passed away unexpectedly 26.08.2019 Aged 73 Years Late of Paxton Beloved husband of LORRAINE. Loving father and father-in-law to LEANNE and FRANK, DARRAN and SANDRA, and CRAIG (dec'd). A loved pop and great pop to their FAMILIES. A loved member of the WATTS and ELLIOTT FAMILIES. Family and Friends of GORDON are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in the Chapel of St. Patrick's of Nulkaba this TUESDAY, 03.09.2019 at 2:00pm. C. R. SMYTH & SON Independent & Family Owned Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 31, 2019