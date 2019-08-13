|
|
MCDERMOTT GRAHAM Formerly of
New Lambton
Late of
Hawkins Village
Passed away
10th August 2019
Aged 85 years
Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Felicity, Susan and Dean, Alexander. Loving grandad of Andy and Jaeme.
Family and friends of Graham are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 15th August 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 13, 2019