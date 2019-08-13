Home
GRAHAM MCDERMOTT

GRAHAM MCDERMOTT Notice
MCDERMOTT GRAHAM Formerly of

New Lambton

Late of

Hawkins Village

Passed away

10th August 2019

Aged 85 years



Dearly loved husband of Margaret. Much loved father and father-in-law of Steven and Felicity, Susan and Dean, Alexander. Loving grandad of Andy and Jaeme.



Family and friends of Graham are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Thursday 15th August 2019 service commencing at 9.30am.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 13, 2019
