ANDREWS Gregory "Neville" Passed away peacefully 17.08.2019 Aged 85 years Late of Cessnock Formerly of Wollombi Beloved husband of DAPHNE (dec'd). Loving Dad to PHILLIP (dec'd). Much loved Pop to KIM JACKSON, great-Pop and great-great-Pop to ZACH and ZAKE HOLSTEIN and their families. A dear brother and brother-in-law to RICHIE and BERYL. Honorary Dad and Poppy to BOB EVERSON and his family. A loving member of the ANDREWS families. Family and Friends of NEVILLE are warmly invited to attend his Funeral Service in St. John's Anglican Church, Westcott St., Cessnock this FRIDAY 23.08.2019 at 10:30am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Cancer Council may be left at the Church. C. R. SMYTH & SON One Firm, One Family Since 1925 4990 1425 www.crsmyth.com.au
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Aug. 21, 2019