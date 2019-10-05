Home
Gregory Michael DAWSON

Gregory Michael DAWSON Notice
DAWSON Gregory Michael 'Greg'

Late of Glendale

Formerly of Mayfield

Passed peacefully surrounded

by His loving family

30th September 2019

Aged 64 Years



Dearly loved husband of Lynne. Much loved father of Nicola and respected by her partner Tyler.



The family and friends of Greg are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry st) this Wednesday 9th October 2019 service commencing 12.30pm.



'Loved Beyond

Measure'



Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019
