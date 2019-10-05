|
|
DAWSON Gregory Michael 'Greg'
Late of Glendale
Formerly of Mayfield
Passed peacefully surrounded
by His loving family
30th September 2019
Aged 64 Years
Dearly loved husband of Lynne. Much loved father of Nicola and respected by her partner Tyler.
The family and friends of Greg are warmly invited to attend a Celebration of His Life to be held in The Chapel, 444 Pacific Hwy, Belmont (parking via Henry st) this Wednesday 9th October 2019 service commencing 12.30pm.
'Loved Beyond
Measure'
Published in The Newcastle Herald on Oct. 5, 2019