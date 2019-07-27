Home
POWER Gregory

'Greg'

Late of Warabrook

Passed peacefully

22nd July 2019

Aged 62 years



Dearly loved husband of Julie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Amanda & Mick, Matt & Ashlee. Adored pop of Bella, Logan and Josie. Loved son of Bruce (dec'd) and Merle, brother of Paul, Mark and Michelle. Loving son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.



Family and friends of Greg are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 31st July 2019 commencing at 12.00noon.



Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019
