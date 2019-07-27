|
|
POWER Gregory
'Greg'
Late of Warabrook
Passed peacefully
22nd July 2019
Aged 62 years
Dearly loved husband of Julie. Much loved father and father-in-law of Amanda & Mick, Matt & Ashlee. Adored pop of Bella, Logan and Josie. Loved son of Bruce (dec'd) and Merle, brother of Paul, Mark and Michelle. Loving son-in-law, brother-in-law, uncle and friend.
Family and friends of Greg are warmly invited to attend a celebration of his life to be held in The Chapel, Harris St, Wallsend this Wednesday 31st July 2019 commencing at 12.00noon.
Published in The Newcastle Herald on July 27, 2019